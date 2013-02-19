FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium opens order books on new 5 year bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 5 years

Belgium opens order books on new 5 year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is taking orders on its new five-year bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps plus 18bp area, said banks managing the deal.

Overnight, lead banks Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC took indications of interest on the new June 2018 bond, named OLO 69, at mid-swaps plus high teens.

Fair value on the new debt sale is mid-swaps plus 13bp, indicating that investors are being offered a 5bp concession to buy the new bonds, according to Reuters data.

The transaction will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
