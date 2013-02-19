FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Belgium to print EUR5bn 5yr bond
February 19, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-Belgium to print EUR5bn 5yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final size and orders)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, will print a EUR5bn five-year bond at mid-swaps plus 16bp later on Tuesday, said a market source close to the deal.

Final orders were above EUR8.5bn, said the source.

Books opened on Tuesday morning with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 18bp area, in line with initial talk released on Monday at mid-swaps plus high teens. As orders topped EUR5bn guidance was refined to mid-swaps plus 16/18bp.

Lead banks Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC will price the June 2018 bond, OLO 69, later on Tuesday.

Fair value on the new debt sale is mid-swaps plus 13bp, indicating that investors are being offered a 3bp concession to buy the new bonds. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)

