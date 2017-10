LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA+/AA, is taking orders on a new five-year floating rate note maturing in May 2018, named OLO 70, said one bank managing the deal.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole are marketing the bond at 3mL+14.5bp area, and expect to raise around EUR1bn via the sale, said the source.

The coupon on the new bond is set at 3mE+12.5bp, and the deal will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)