UPDATE 2-Belgium sells rare floating-rate bond

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA+/AA, is set to price a EUR2.5bn five-year floating rate note, its first sale of a new bond in this format for over two years.

The spread on the new OLO 70 deal, maturing in May 2018, has been fixed at 3mE+14.5bp, in line with guidance, and the bond carries a coupon of 3mE+12.5bp.

Initial indications from sources close to the deal were that it would be a smaller deal of around EUR1-1.5bn. Leads declined to comment on the final book size.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole will price the deal later on Wednesday.

Belgium’s last floater was a EUR3bn five-year back in February 2011. That priced at 3mE+67bp, and was sold to compensate for a funding lag created by the poor reception for its 10-year fixed-rate bond the previous month.

That floater came flat to its fixed rate OLOs, and this deal looks to be much the same, said leads.

An interpolation of Belgium’s outstanding March 2018 and June 2018 fixed-rated OLOs comes out at around mid-swaps plus 1bp, said leads.

Taking into account the 3s/6s basis swap at around plus 14bp shows fair value bang in line with guidance at 3mE+14.5bp, offering little competitive funding advantage for Belgium. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)