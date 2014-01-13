FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium mandates banks for new 10-year euro bond
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Belgium mandates banks for new 10-year euro bond

Josie Cox, John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium intends to issue a new 10-year syndicated benchmark bond, the country’s finance Minister Koen Geens said on Monday.

The Kingdom has mandated BNP Paribas Fortis, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB and J.P. Morgan as joint bookrunners for the OLO 72 which will mature on June 22 2024. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The auction scheduled for January 20th is cancelled. (Reporting By John Geddie and Josie Cox, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

