Belgium starts marketing new 10-year bond sale
January 14, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Belgium starts marketing new 10-year bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has begun marketing its new 10-year bond sale at mid-swaps plus low 50bp, said a banker managing the deal on Tuesday.

Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, mandated BNP Paribas Fortis, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB and J.P. Morgan as joint bookrunners for syndicated sale of the new OLO 72, maturing on June 22 2024, on Monday. [ID: nL6N0KN0VX]

The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday, said the banker.

Belgium’s auction scheduled for January 20th is cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

