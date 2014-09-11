UPDATE 1-Tight funding lures European sovereigns to dollar market

(Adds quotes, background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium is planning to raise its first ever US dollar 10-year benchmark later on Thursday, becoming the latest high quality European issuer to take advantage of competitive funding costs in the currency.

The issuer mandated BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to lead manage the Eurobond, which is expected to be priced later today.

“There is just so much demand out there right now and Belgium should be able to beat its domestic curve by more than a handful,” said a syndicate banker on the deal. “Given where levels are, it makes complete sense for issuers to take advantage of this and I wouldn’t be surprised to see other European sovereigns consider that market.”

The transaction is being marketed at 23bp area over mid-swaps and will have a US$1bn size. That spread equates to a yield of 2.87%/2.88% using Tradeweb prices.

“We have seen US Treasuries back up in recent days and the stars have aligned for the issue to come to market,” he said. 10-year US Treasury yields have risen from 2.41% in early September to 2.51% today.

Belgium is not the only European sovereign in the market. The Kingdom of Sweden is also in the process of bringing a new dollar benchmark.

The borrower began marketing the two-year deal yesterday via Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. At the last update, books had reached US$4bn, allowing the issuer to set pricing at 12bp through mid-swaps for a US$2bn issue.

One banker away from the Sweden trade estimated that the issuer would be beating its domestic cost of funds by around 20bp.

Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, will price the Reg S bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)