Belgium mandates banks for dual tranche seven and 50-year bond
April 27, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Belgium mandates banks for dual tranche seven and 50-year bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has mandated banks for a dual tranche syndicated seven-year and 50-year bond issue, according to a lead.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated sovereign has mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale as joint bookrunners. The seven-year bond will mature on October 22 2023 while the 50-year will mature on June 22 2066.

The transaction is expected to be priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. The auction scheduled for May 23 2016 has been cancelled. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

