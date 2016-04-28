FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium opens books on dual tranche bond issue
April 28, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

Belgium opens books on dual tranche bond issue

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has opened books on a dual-tranche seven-year and 50-year bond issue according to a lead manager.

The sovereign has begun marketing a October 22 2023 note at 11bp area through mid-swaps.

It is also marketing a June 22 2066 bond at high teens over the mid of the 1.75% 2066 French OAT.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers. The Aa3/AA/AA rated bond issues are expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)

