UPDATE 2-Belgium to join 50-year club

(Adds treasury official quotes)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has opened books on a dual-tranche seven-year and debut 50-year bond, becoming the latest sovereign to extend duration and lock in ultra-low rates.

The sovereign is marketing a June 2066 bond at high teens over the mid yield of the 1.75% May 2066 French OAT, which will be the first time that Belgium has used syndication at the very long end of the curve.

“The yield levels we can lock in with very long transactions are very attractive and thus help stabilising the servicing cost of our debt and of the budget in general,” said Anne Leclercq, director, treasury and capital markets at the Belgian debt agency.

Eurozone sovereigns have made the most of ultra-low rates in recent weeks to extend the maturity of their debt. Belgium priced a 100m 100-year private placement last week through Goldman Sachs and Nomura that carried a 2.3% coupon, its second private placement at the tenor.

“We have had good demand for our credit at the long-end; we did our second 100-year last week,” said Leclercq.

“This combined with the general atmosphere and demand for 50-year paper as we saw with France means that we thought we would try and jump into the water and hope it’s not too cold, rather inviting.”

The bid for duration has returned in force after the European Central Bank came good on earlier hints of additional easing measures in March, ramping up asset purchases by 20bn a month to 80bn.

“It’s quite a bespoke product and it is a smaller sample of investors that buy it,” she said. “It will be pension funds and insurance companies that are looking to go longer as yields are so low.”

France priced its 3bn April 2066 benchmark the week before last, luring 6.75bn of demand, while Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain have all issued at 30-years - Italy for a record-breaking 9bn. In addition, Ireland printed a 200m 100-year bond at a coupon of 2.35% in late March.

Belgium is also marketing an October 22 2023 note at 11bp area through mid-swaps.

“We’ve opted for a seven-year alongside the 50-year as we’ve not been at the shorter end of the market for a long time and the October 2023 maturity - a new maturity month - should still offer investors a positive yield with some pick-up versus the existing June 2023,” added Leclercq.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers. The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later today.

The auction scheduled for May 23 has been cancelled. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)