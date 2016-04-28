FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order books pass 7.5bn on Belgium dual-tranche bond
April 28, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Order books pass 7.5bn on Belgium dual-tranche bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Combined orders for Belgium’s seven and 50-year bonds are in excess of 7.5bn, according to a lead manager.

The 50-year has attracted demand of over 3.5bn, including 1.1bn of joint lead manager interest. Guidance is 18bp area over the 1.75% 2066 French OAT, from high teens talk earlier on Thursday.

Interest for the seven-year is in excess of 4bn, including 1.8bn of lead manager demand. Guidance is 11bp area through mid-swaps, unchanged from the initial marketing level.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

