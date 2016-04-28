Demand for Belgium dual tranche over 13bn

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Combined demand for Belgium’s dual tranche seven and 50-year bond is now in excess of 13.3bn according to a lead.

Demand for the seven-year bond is over 6.8bn, including 1.8bn of joint-lead manager interest. Guidance has been revised to 12bp area through mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of the less 11bp area initial price thoughts and guidance set earlier on Thursday.

Demand for the 50-year bond is in excess of 6.5bn, including 1.35bn of joint-lead manager demand. Guidance is unchanged at 18bp area over the 1.75% 2066 French OAT.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)