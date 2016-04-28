FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand for Belgium dual tranche over 13bn
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 9:47 AM / a year ago

Demand for Belgium dual tranche over 13bn

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Combined demand for Belgium’s dual tranche seven and 50-year bond is now in excess of 13.3bn according to a lead.

Demand for the seven-year bond is over 6.8bn, including 1.8bn of joint-lead manager interest. Guidance has been revised to 12bp area through mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of the less 11bp area initial price thoughts and guidance set earlier on Thursday.

Demand for the 50-year bond is in excess of 6.5bn, including 1.35bn of joint-lead manager demand. Guidance is unchanged at 18bp area over the 1.75% 2066 French OAT.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.