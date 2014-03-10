Belgium plans 20-year syndicated benchmark bond

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, plans to issue a new 20-year syndicated benchmark bond and has hired four banks to manage the offering.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market “in the near future,” a message from the lead managers said on Monday.

The new notes will mature on June 22, 2034 and will be issued in the Reg S format.

An auction scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)