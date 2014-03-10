FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium plans 20-year syndicated benchmark bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Belgium plans 20-year syndicated benchmark bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, plans to issue a new 20-year syndicated benchmark bond and has hired four banks to manage the offering.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market “in the near future,” a message from the lead managers said on Monday.

The new notes will mature on June 22, 2034 and will be issued in the Reg S format.

An auction scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.