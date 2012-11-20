Belgium reaches deal on austerity budget, prime minister says

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Belgium has reached a deal on its 2013 austerity budget, Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo said on his Twitter feed on Tuesday, after about a month of negotiations.

“We have a deal on the 2013 budget and on supplementary measures for employment and competitivity,” he wrote in the Tweet.

Belgium needs to save 3.7 billion euros ($4.74 billion) in 2013 if it is to reach its goal of cutting its deficit to 2.15 percent of output during the year.