Belgium must raise up to 2.4 bln euros to hit fiscal targets- minister

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Belgium will need to raise up to a further 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) via asset sales and savings to hit its fiscal targets, its budget minister told a newspaper.

Belgium’s six-party government is due to deliberate budgets for 2013 and 2014 in coming weeks, with deficit targets of respectively 2.5 and 2.0 percent of gross domestic product.

The country has also agreed with the European Commission to keep its debt below 100 percent of economic output, and would need to find a further 1.8-2.0 billion euros from privatisations to do that, Olivier Chastel told daily Le Soir in an interview.

“There are 10 to 15 billion euros of possibilities if you add up all the stakes,” Chastel said.

Belgium owns all of Belfius, the Belgian former unit of low countries bank Dexia, 53.5 percent of telecom operator Belgacom, 10.3 percent of France’s BNP Paribas and 25 percent of that bank’s Belgian arm, BNP Paribas Fortis.

Chastel said the state should retain a majority of Belgacom, but not remain a shareholder indefinitely in a banking group.

In April, Belgium secured 1 billion euros through the sale of its share of assets in the ‘bad bank’ created after the break-up of Belgian-Dutch lender Fortis.

Chastel also said up to 300-400 million euros in extra savings would be required to meet next year’s budget deficit target.

The double-A rated sovereign already set 750 million euros of savings for this year and committed 2.4 billion euros for next year.

Chastel said 2014’s budget could also include 200 million euros of measures designed to boost economic growth.

The Federal Plan Bureau, whose forecasts form the basis for Belgium’s budget, this month revised up its expectation for economic growth this year to 0.1 percent from zero and maintained its forecast for 1.1 percent expansion in 2014.

Chastel said the latest more positive indicators suggested no “bad surprise” in terms of the budget. ($1 = 0.7514 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Stonestreet)