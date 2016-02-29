FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former RTL, Belgacom CEO dies aged 60
February 29, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Former RTL, Belgacom CEO dies aged 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Didier Bellens, the former chief executive of Belgian telecoms group Belgacom as well as of European private broadcaster RTL Group died on Sunday aged 60 after a long illness, his former employer said.

The cause of death was not clear, but Belgian media reported that Bellens had been suffering from epilepsy following brain tumour surgery in 2003.

“In these sad moments the thoughts of the board of directors, the management and staff of Proximus are with the family and friends of Didier Bellens,” Proximus, as Belgacom has been known since 2015, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Bellens worked as managing director for Belgian holding company GBL between 1992 and 2000, overseeing among other things the merger between insurance groups AXA and Royale Belge.

In 2000 he became the CEO of the then newly formed RTL Group before moving back to his home country to head privatised telecoms group Belgacom.

Belgium, which maintained a majority stake in the company, fired Bellens in 2013 after a turbulent year in which media reports on his outspoken views on the political and regulatory situation angered politicians. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Louise Heavens)

