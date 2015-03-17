FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium detains steel executives on suspicion of Congo bribery
March 17, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium detains steel executives on suspicion of Congo bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - A Belgian judge has detained two executives of Switzerland-based steel group Duferco on suspicion of bribing officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure access to new markets, a spokesman for Belgium’s federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Duferco said it had no immediate comment on the case.

The prosecutors’ spokesman named the Duferco executives as Antonio Gozzi and Massimo Croci.

“They haven’t been released yet, the judge is still questioning them and will then decide how to proceed,” he said.

The investigation previously led to the detention of Belgian politician Serge Kubla, who is also accused of bribing officials in the Congo. Kubla stepped down as mayor of the town of Waterloo last month.

Kubla, a former minister of the regional government of the French-speaking region of Wallonia, worked as a consultant for Duferco.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Ralph Boulton

