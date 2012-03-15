Belgium to hold day of mourning, crash survivors return home

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Belgium said it will hold a national day of mourning on Friday for 22 school children and six adults killed in a bus crash in Switzerland, as the first of the survivors made their way home.

Of the 52 passengers on the bus, which was carrying school groups from the Belgian towns of Heverlee and Lommel home from a ski trip when it crashed on Tuesday night, only 24 survived. Some were still in critical condition on Thursday.

The bodies of the passengers killed in the crash, most of whom were about 12 years old, were all taken to the Swiss town of Sion, near the site of the accident, to be identified.

“The identification process is being carried out one family at a time, and this is, as you can imagine, a moment of intense pain which can take very long,” Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo told a news conference.

Di Rupo was among the ministers, parliamentarians and visiting school children who signed a book of condolence at the Belgian federal parliament on Thursday.

Swiss authorities said identifying the victims was so difficult in some cases that additional DNA testing was required.

Six children who survived with minor injuries were returning home on Thursday, the Belgian authorities said.

The Cabinet has cancelled a meeting scheduled for Friday to mark the day of mourning, with a minute of silence to be observed around the country at 1000 GMT and flags to be flown at half-mast until Saturday.

A Belgian military Hercules C130 plane was ready to fly to Switzerland to fetch the first of the identified bodies, Defence Minister Pieter De Crem said.

Swiss authorities were still carrying out an autopsy on the bus driver to see if that could yield clues on the cause of the accident.

Officials said it was still too early to know when four badly injured children would be able to return to Belgium, with three of them still in critical condition. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)