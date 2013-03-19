FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dexia bailout should count in French, Belgian deficits -Eurostat
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Dexia bailout should count in French, Belgian deficits -Eurostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - Last year’s 5.5 billion euro bailout of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is not a financial investment by France and Belgium, Eurostat said on Tuesday, in a ruling that would push Belgium’s deficit beyond the EU’s limit.

Belgium’s 2012 deficit just squeezed under the 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling, but it argued that the 2.915 billion euros ($3.78 billion) it pumped into Dexia should not be included. With the Dexia bailout, the deficit would be at least 3.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.