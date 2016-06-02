FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU court advisor says Belgian protection for Dexia investors unlawful
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 2, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

EU court advisor says Belgian protection for Dexia investors unlawful

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - Belgium infringed EU law by guaranteeing the investments of some indirect shareholders of bailed-out financial group Dexia in 2011, the EU's top court advisor said on Thursday.

The Advocate General, whose opinions are not binding but is usually followed by the European Court of Justice, said Belgium should not have granted 800,000 private investors in cooperative ARCO protection under the deposit guarantee scheme.

ARCO, an organisation linked to Belgium's Christian trade union, was a major shareholder in Dexia and went into liquidation in 2011 after the Franco-Belgian group was bailed out.

The Commission decided in 2014 that the deposit protection scheme, for up to 100,000 euros ($112,000) per ARCO shareholder, breached EU state aid rules. Belgium then appealed to the European court.

"The Commission did not wrongly apply the concept of aid and the decision is not insufficiently substantiated," the Advocate General said in her opinion. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.