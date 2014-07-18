FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Belgium consumer sentiment falls after supermarket job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - Belgium's consumer confidence
index fell to its lowest level in 11 months in July, the central
bank said on Friday, due to a sharp deterioration in the outlook
for the national economy, with fears of a rise in unemployment
increasing.
    The central bank said this was probably the consequence of
job losses announced in the supermarket sector. Belgian food
retailer Delhaize announced in June that it would be
cutting up to 2,500 jobs at its Belgian operations over the next
three years. 
    
                        July 2014     June 2014     July 2013
  Belgian economy           -1             5           -10 
  Unemployment              40            30            48 
  Household finances         2             1            -5
  Ability to save            1            -3            -2
  Overall index            -10            -7           -16
    
    (The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the 
next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the 
perception has deteriorated)
    
    The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more 
than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and 
economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and 
ability to save money. 
    The index is the balance of positive and negative replies, 
with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on 
whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next 
year. 
    A similar survey is used by all European Union member 
countries. 

 (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Anna Weaver)

