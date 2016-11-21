FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium consumer confidence index rises in November
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / in a year

Belgium consumer confidence index rises in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Belgium's consumer confidence
index rose in November, the central bank said on Monday. The
index rose to -7 points in November from -13 in the previous
month.
    
                        Nov 2016      Oct 2016    Nov 2015 
  Belgian economy        -6             -14          -2      
  Unemployment           21              38          14       
  Household finances     -1              -3          -2       
  Ability to save         1               4           1     
  Overall index          -7             -13          -4        
    
    (The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the 
next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the 
perception has deteriorated)
    
    The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more 
than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and 
economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and 
ability to save money. 
    The index is the balance of positive and negative replies, 
with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on 
whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next 
year. 
    A similar survey is used by all European Union member 
countries.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.