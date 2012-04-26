FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian April CPI 0.07 pct m/m, 3.18 pct yr/yr
April 26, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian April CPI 0.07 pct m/m, 3.18 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.	
         
 KEY FIGURES	
    CONSUMER PRICES            Apr 2012  Mar 2012  Apr 2011	
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.93     120.85     117.20	
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.07       0.22       0.25	
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        3.18       3.37       3.41	
    Health index               118.99     119.01     115.57	
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.	
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT	
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for motor
fuel, holiday villages, potatoes, fresh fruits and stationery,
while for foreign travel and fresh vegetables and mobile phone
calls lower prices were recorded.	
     
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

