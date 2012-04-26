TABLE-Belgian April CPI 0.07 pct m/m, 3.18 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.93 120.85 117.20 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.07 0.22 0.25 Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.18 3.37 3.41 Health index 118.99 119.01 115.57 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, holiday villages, potatoes, fresh fruits and stationery, while for foreign travel and fresh vegetables and mobile phone calls lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here