TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI -0.02 pct mth/mth, +1.46 pct yr/yr
January 30, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI -0.02 pct mth/mth, +1.46 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          Jan 2013   Dec 2012   Jan 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      121.63     121.66     119.88
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.02       0.01       0.73
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.46       2.23       3.65
    Health index               120.00     120.06     118.25
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh fruits, heating oil, alcoholic drinks, bread
and cereals, social rents, medical and paramedical services and
fire insurance. These rises were balanced out by falls in the
price of clothing and shoes, holiday parks, natural gas, foreign
holidays, motor fuel and fresh fruits.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
