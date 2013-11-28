FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.07 pct mth/mth, 0.81 pct yr/yr
November 28, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.07 pct mth/mth, 0.81 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Nov 2013  Oct 2013   Nov 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)       122.64    122.56     121.65
    Mth/mth change (in pct)       0.07     -0.07      -0.11
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         0.81      0.63       2.26
    Health index                121.12    120.99     119.95
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh vegetables, foreign travel and books while for
motor fuel, fresh fruit and holiday parks lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
