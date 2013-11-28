TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.07 pct mth/mth, 0.81 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Nov 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.64 122.56 121.65 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.81 0.63 2.26 Health index 121.12 120.99 119.95 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fresh vegetables, foreign travel and books while for motor fuel, fresh fruit and holiday parks lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here