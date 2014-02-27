TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI 0.16 pct m/m, 0.97 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2013 Jan 2014 Feb 2013 Index (base 2004=100) 100.66 100.50 99.69 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.16 0.14 0.32 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.97 1.14 1.19 Health index 100.75 100.60 99.58 NOTE 1 - The index was adjusted and rebased at the start of 2014. NOTE 2 - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for electricity, restaurants/cafes, meat, natural gas, cut flowers, rent and waste water treatment, while for vegetables, mobile telephony and heating oil lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here