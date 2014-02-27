FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI 0.16 pct m/m, 0.97 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Feb 2013   Jan 2014   Feb 2013
    Index (base 2004=100)      100.66     100.50      99.69  
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.16       0.14       0.32
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.97       1.14       1.19
    Health index               100.75     100.60      99.58
    NOTE 1 - The index was adjusted and rebased at the start of
2014.
    NOTE 2 - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for electricity, restaurants/cafes, meat, natural gas,
cut flowers, rent and waste water treatment, while for
vegetables, mobile telephony and heating oil lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

