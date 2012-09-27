FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI +2.76 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI +2.76 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Thursday -
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Sept 2012 Aug 2012  Sept 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)       121.57    121.36     118.31
    Mth/mth change (in pct)       0.17      0.44       0.27
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         2.76      2.86       3.55
    Health index                119.52    119.47     116.73
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for fuel,
fruits, newspapers and magazines, meat and fire insurance, while
lower prices were recorded for holiday vilages, foreign
holidays, fresh vegetables, natural gas, hotel rooms and
potatoes.
         
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
