TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI falls 0.11 pct mth/mth
November 29, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI falls 0.11 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Nov 2012   Oct 2012  Nov 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)      121.65     121.79     118.96
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.11       0.18       0.40
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.26       2.79       3.85
    Health index               119.95     119.87     117.40
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price falls were seen
for fuel products, holiday villages and fresh fruit, while rises
were seen mainly for electricity, meat and newspapers.
         
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

