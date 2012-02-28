TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI rises 3.66 pct yr/yr

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday - KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES FEB 2012 JAN 2012 FEB 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.59 119.88 116.33 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.59 0.73 0.58 Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.66 3.65 3.39 Health index 118.97 118.25 115.05 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for cut flowers, vegetables, foreign travel, electricity, natural gas, fuels and public transport, while prices fell for clothes and shoes and mobile phone calls. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here (Reporting By Ben Deighton)