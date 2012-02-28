FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI rises 3.66 pct yr/yr
February 28, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI rises 3.66 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Tuesday -	
     
 KEY FIGURES	
    CONSUMER PRICES            FEB 2012  JAN 2012   FEB 2011	
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.59     119.88     116.33 	
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.59       0.73       0.58 	
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        3.66       3.65       3.39 	
    Health index               118.97     118.25     115.05	
    	
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.	
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT	
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for cut
flowers, vegetables, foreign travel, electricity, natural gas,
fuels and public transport, while prices fell for clothes and
shoes and mobile phone calls.	
     
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here 	
	
 (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

