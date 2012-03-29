TABLE-Belgian March CPI rises 3.37 pct yr/yr

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday - KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.85 120.59 116.91 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.22 0.59 0.50 Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.37 3.66 3.52 Health index 119.01 118.97 115.39 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 4 economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.45 percent with a range from 0.2 to 0.6 percent and an annualised rate of 3.58 percent, with a range from 3.45 to 3.8 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, heating oil and restaurants and bars, while for cut flowers and holiday villages lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here