FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian March CPI rises 3.37 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Belgian March CPI rises 3.37 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Thursday -	
     
 KEY FIGURES	
    CONSUMER PRICES          March 2012  Feb 2012  March 2011	
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.85     120.59     116.91	
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.22       0.59       0.50	
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        3.37       3.66       3.52	
    Health index               119.01     118.97     115.39	
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 4 economists had forecast a 
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.45 percent with a range from 0.2 
to 0.6 percent and an annualised rate of 3.58 percent, with a 
range from 3.45 to 3.8 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.	
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT	
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for motor
fuel, heating oil and restaurants and bars, while for cut
flowers and holiday villages lower prices were recorded.	
     
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.