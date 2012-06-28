FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian June CPI falls to 2.26 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian June CPI falls to 2.26 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            June 2012  May 2012  June 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.61     120.89     117.95
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.23      -0.03       0.31
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.26       2.81       3.67
    Health index               119.00     119.03     116.43
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 3 economists had forecast a 
month-on-month CPI figure of -0.1 percent with a range from -0.2
to 0.1 percent and an annualised rate of 2.4 percent, with a 
range from 2.29 to 2.6 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for
foreign holidays, fresh fruits, holiday villages, while for
fuels, heating oil, cut flowers, fresh vegetables and
medications lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here 
 
 
 
 
 

 (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.