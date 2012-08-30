TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI rises 2.86 pct yr/yr

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday: KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 121.36 120.83 117.99 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.44 0.18 -0.08 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.86 2.32 3.60 Health index 119.47 119.21 116.49 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for petrol, diesel, heating oil, clothing restaurants and cafes, while while for vegetables, electricity, and holiday villages lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here