TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI rises 2.86 pct yr/yr
August 30, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI rises 2.86 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Thursday:
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Aug 2012  July 2012  Aug 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)      121.36      120.83    117.99
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.44        0.18     -0.08
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.86        2.32      3.60
    Health index               119.47      119.21    116.49

    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for
petrol, diesel, heating oil, clothing restaurants and cafes,
while while for vegetables, electricity, and holiday villages
lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
