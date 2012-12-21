FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Dec CPI +0.01 pct mth/mth, +2.23 pct yr/yr
December 21, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Dec CPI +0.01 pct mth/mth, +2.23 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Dec 2012  Nov 2012  Dec 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)       121.66    121.65     119.01
    Mth/mth change (in pct)       0.01     -0.11       0.04
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         2.23      2.26       3.49
    Health index                120.06    119.95     117.52
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for electricity, holiday villages, cut flowers and fresh
vegetables, which were almost entirely compensated for by
declines in the prices of fuels, fresh fruit, heating oil and
natural gas.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
