TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI +0.32 pct mth/mth, +1.19 pct yr/yr
February 27, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI +0.32 pct mth/mth, +1.19 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Feb 2013  Jan 2013   Feb 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.02     121.63     120.59
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.32      -0.02       0.59
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.19       1.46       3.66
    Health index               120.27     120.00     118.97
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were
recorded mainly for cut flowers, fuels, foreign holidays, fresh
fruits, consumption in restaurants and cafes, meat, holiday
villages, breads and cereals and alcoholic drinks. Lower prices
were recorded for natural gas, electricity, clothing, fresh
vegetables and communications using mobile phones.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
