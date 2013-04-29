FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian April CPI falls to -0.04 pct mth/mth, 1 pct yr/yr
April 29, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian April CPI falls to -0.04 pct mth/mth, 1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Apr 2013   Mar 2013   Apr 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.14     122.19     120.93
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.04       0.14       0.07
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.00       1.11       3.18
    Health index               120.49     120.50     118.99
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price falls were seen
mainly for foreign holidays, fuels, mobile phone communications,
cut flowers and non-alcoholic drinks, while higher prices were
seen for fresh vegetables, potatoes, trips to holiday villages,
electricity, fresh fruit, fish and private rents.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

