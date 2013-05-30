FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian May CPI +0.15 pct mth/mth, +1.18 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            May, 2013  Apr 2013  May 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.32     122.14     120.89
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.15      -0.04      -0.03
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.18       1.00       2.81
    Health index               120.81     120.49     119.03
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fixed-line telephones, fresh fruits, foreign
holidays, potatoes, meat and cut flowers, while lower prices
were recorded for fuels, electricity, natural gas and fresh
vegetables.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
