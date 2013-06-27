FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Belgian June CPI 0.17 pct mth/mth, 1.59 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          June 2013  May 2013   June 2012 
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.53     122.32     120.61
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.17       0.15      -0.23
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.59       1.18       2.26
    Health index               121.01     120.81     119.00
     
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fish and foreign holidays, while for cut flowers
lower prices were seen. It said the price of petroleum products
barely changed between May and June, in contrast to last year
when they fell.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

