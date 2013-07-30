FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian July CPI +0.11 pct mth/mth, +1.51 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian July CPI +0.11 pct mth/mth, +1.51 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           July 2013  June 2013  July 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.66     122.53     120.83
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.11       0.17       0.18
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.51       1.59       2.32
    Health index               121.06     121.01     119.21
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for holiday parks, motor fuel, hotel rooms, potatoes,
newspapers and restaurants and cafes, while for fresh fruit and
vegetables, foreign travel and city trips and cut flowers lower
prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.