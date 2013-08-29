FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI -0.07 pct mth/mth, +1.01 pct yr/yr
August 29, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Aug 2013  July 2013  Aug 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.58     122.66     121.36
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.07       0.11       0.44
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.01       1.51       2.86
    Health index               120.89     121.06     119.47
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price declines were seen
in the prices for vegetables, electricity, natural gas and cut
flowers, while rises were seen for alcoholic drinks, fuels,
clothing and car maintenance.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

