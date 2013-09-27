TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI +0.06 pct mth/mth, 0.89 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.65 122.58 121.57 Mth/mth change (in pct) +0.06 -0.07 0.17 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.89 1.01 2.76 Health index 120.94 120.89 119.52 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fuel, fresh fruit and cut flowers while for holiday parks, foreign travel and hotel rooms lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here