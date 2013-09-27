FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI +0.06 pct mth/mth, 0.89 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          Sept 2013   Aug 2013  Sept 2012 
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.65     122.58     121.57
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     +0.06      -0.07       0.17
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.89       1.01       2.76
    Health index               120.94     120.89     119.52
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fuel, fresh fruit and cut flowers while for holiday
parks, foreign travel and hotel rooms lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

