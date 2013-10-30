FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI -0.07 pct mth/mth, +0.63 pct yr/yr
October 30, 2013

TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI -0.07 pct mth/mth, +0.63 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Oct 2013   Sept 2013  Oct 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.56     122.65     121.79
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.07      +0.06      +0.18
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.63       0.89       2.79
    Health index               120.99     120.94     119.87
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast an
annualised rate of 0.8 percent, with a range from 0.6 to 1.1
percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for meat, restaurants and bars, clothes and dairy
products, while for fuel, potatoes and fresh vegetables and
heating oil lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

