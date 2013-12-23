FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Dec CPI 0.16 pct mo/mo, 0.97 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Dec 2013   Nov 2013   Dec 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.84     122.64     121.66
    Mo/mo change (in pct)      0.16       0.07       0.01
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.97       0.81       2.23
    Health index               121.27     121.12     120.06
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for motor fuel, fresh vegetables and foreign travel,
while for fresh fruit and mobile phone calls lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
