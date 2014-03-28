FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian March CPI 0.06 pct m/m, 0.89 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian March CPI 0.06 pct m/m, 0.89 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.

KEY FIGURES

CONSUMER PRICES Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2013

Index (base 2013=100) 100.72 100.66 99.83

Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.06 0.16 0.14

Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.89 0.97 1.11

Health index 100.79 100.75 99.77

FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a year-on-year CPI figure of 1.0 percent with a range from 0.9 to 1.1 percent.

NOTE - The ‘health index’ excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for foreign travel, fresh fruit, restaurants and cafes, while for fresh vegetables, cut flowers and books lower prices were recorded.

DETAILS

For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.