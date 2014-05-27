FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.11 pct m/m, +0.36 pct yr/yr
May 27, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.11 pct m/m, +0.36 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
    It was the lowest annual inflation level since December
2009, when the figure was 0.26 percent.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           May 2014  Apr 2014  May 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)       100.30    100.41     99.94
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      -0.11     -0.31      0.15
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         0.36      0.62      1.18
    Health index                100.29    100.44    100.03
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for refuse collection, meat and cut flowers, while for
vegetables, fruit, electricity, flight tickets and mobile
telephony lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

