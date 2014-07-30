FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian July CPI +0.17 pct m/m, +0.34 pct yr/yr
July 30, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian July CPI +0.17 pct m/m, +0.34 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          July 2014    June 2014    July 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)      100.55       100.38       100.21
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.17         0.08         0.11
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.34         0.27         1.51
    Health index               100.46       100.34       100.24
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.2 percent and an annualised rate
of 0.3 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for airline tickets, vegetables, motor fuel, hotel rooms,
car insurance and electricity while for natural gas, fruit and
foreign travel lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

