TABLE-Belgian April CPI -0.31 pct m/m, +0.62 pct yr/yr
April 29, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian April CPI -0.31 pct m/m, +0.62 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Tuesday. Annual inflation was at the lowest level since December
2009, when it as 0.26 percent.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          April 2014 March 2014  April 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)      100.41     100.72      99.79
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.31       0.06      -0.04
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.62       0.89       1.00
    Health index               100.44     100.79      99.77
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast an
annualised rate of 1.0 percent, with a range from 0.5 to 1.1
percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, air fares and dairy
produce while for electricity, natural gas, foreign package
holidays, cut flowers and holiday parks lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

