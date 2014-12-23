FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Dec CPI -0.11 pct mo/mo, -0.38 pct yr/yr
December 23, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Dec CPI -0.11 pct mo/mo, -0.38 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Dec 2014   Nov 2014   Dec 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)       99.98     100.09     100.36
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.11      -0.13       0.16
    Yr/yr change (in pct)       -0.38      -0.11       0.97
    Health index               100.40     100.28     100.41
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price drops were seen
mainly for motor fuel and heating oil, while for airline tickets
and vegetables higher prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

