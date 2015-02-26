FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI +0.41 pct mo/mo, -0.40 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI +0.41 pct mo/mo, -0.40 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Feb 2015  Jan 2015   Feb 2014
    Index (base 2013=100)      100.26     99.85     100.66
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     +0.41     -0.13       0.16
    Yr/yr change (in pct)       -0.40     -0.65       0.97
    Health index               100.89    100.61     100.75
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for motor fuel, telecoms services, fruit, restaurants and
bars and foreign travel, while for heating fuel and natural gas
lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

