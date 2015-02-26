TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI +0.41 pct mo/mo, -0.40 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Feb 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 100.26 99.85 100.66 Mth/mth change (in pct) +0.41 -0.13 0.16 Yr/yr change (in pct) -0.40 -0.65 0.97 Health index 100.89 100.61 100.75 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, telecoms services, fruit, restaurants and bars and foreign travel, while for heating fuel and natural gas lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here