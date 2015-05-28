TABLE-Belgian May CPI +0.16 pct mo/mo, +0.56 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 100.86 100.70 100.30 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.16 0.38 -0.11 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.56 0.29 0.36 Health index 101.16 101.12 100.29 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fuel, cut flowrs, electricity and airline tickets, while for vegetables, heating oil and mobile phones use lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here