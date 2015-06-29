FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian June CPI 0.15 pct m/m, 0.63 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          June 2015   May 2015   June 2014
    Index (base 2013=100)      101.01     100.86     100.38
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.15       0.16       0.08
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.63       0.56       0.27
    Health index               101.33     101.16     100.34
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for electricity, fruit, hotels, natural gas and plane
tickets, while for vegetables and cut flowers lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

